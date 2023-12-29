Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

Latest News

City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal
City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal
Focus at Four: B/CS Chamber of Commerce discusses twin city growth
Focus at Four: B/CS Chamber of Commerce discusses twin city growth
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health
Aggieland Humane Society continues to provide an essential service for pets in the community,...
Aggieland Humane Society doubles ideal capacity