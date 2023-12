BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder took down A&M Consolidated 50-38 at the Aggieland Invitational this afternoon.

Junior Alaina Hill lead the Rangers with 20 points in the 12-point victory.

Rudder plays Pflugerville Hendrickson tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at College Station High School.

