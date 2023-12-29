Sam Mathews makes most of final Aggie football game

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggies stepped on the turf at NRG Stadium with a depleted roster Wednesday night, but that meant that several players who saw very little playing time during the regular season would get their chance.

That included six new starters on the defensive side and fitting that 12th Man and linebacker Sam Mathews was one of them. Sam led the team with 14 tackles and had his first career interception in his final game.

He said afterwards that he enjoyed going up against Doak Walker award winner Ollie Gordon the second and their spirited banter during the game.

“He’s a stud,” said Mathews. “Game planning against him was pretty tough. We thought we knew what he could do and he kinds went out there and did what he did. It was fun to go back and forth with him. A little bit of trash talking,” added the A&M graduate player.

Sam had a pretty decent hit against Gordon during the game and was ask afterwards what Ollie said?

“He said good hit,” Sam replied.

Then Sam clarified.

“He didn’t say good hit,” declared Mathews.

Sam added while the season was not a very successful one and that had some trails and tribulations - it provided memories he will cherish for a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.