Somerville Police Department nears accreditation milestone with Texas Police Chiefs’ Association

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department is in the final stages of achieving accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association, placing them among the select few local law enforcement agencies with this distinction.

The voluntary program is for agencies looking to uphold the highest standards of service, risk reduction, and individual rights protection. The accreditation, awarded for four-year periods, requires an annual report showcasing continued compliance with performance-related standards.

Chief Jake Sullivan says they’ve spent nearly two years fine-tuning their compliance with over 170 best practices, covering procedures on deadly force, vehicle pursuits, suspect searches, evidence handling, and more.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to show our citizens how serious we are about the level of service, and it’s a way to show our city council and our city manager the level of professionalism and excellence that we strive to accomplish,” said Sullivan.

Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan. (KBTX)

Sullivan says they’ve completed their requirements and are waiting on a multi-day site visit to validate their efforts. It’s an accomplishment the city’s mayor says is well-earned.

“In the past, I’ve seen several police departments here, but this one has more conviction and professionalism than anybody else. Compassion for the people around them and helpful to the citizens of Somerville,” said Mayor Tommy Thompson. “They’re part of the reason that makes Somerville one of the friendliest small cities in Texas.”

Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan and Somerville Mayor Tommy Thompson. (KBTX)

In a town with just over 1300 residents and a substantial flow of traffic on busy Highway 36, Sullivan sees the accreditation as a means to demonstrate trust, integrity, and a commitment to serving and protecting the community.

“It’s an opportunity in a current trend in law enforcement with some of the events that have happened over the last few years to show the level of commitment of how we do business and to be transparent. It helps the city to negate liability should we have some type of critical incident and hopefully show transparency and confidence to our citizens,” Sullivan added.

Somerville Police Department (KBTX)

Currently, fewer than 200 departments across the state hold this accreditation, with Bryan, Brenham, Huntsville, Texas A&M, Sam Houston State, and Prairie View A&M being the only accredited agencies in the Brazos Valley.

Beyond accreditation, Chief Sullivan says SPD remains in recruitment mode, actively seeking individuals to join its positive work culture. He says with city growth projections, ongoing recruitment efforts aim to bolster staffing levels. Sullivan says the department has a competitive pay structure and career advancement opportunities, and fosters an inclusive work environment.

For more information on the TPCAF Accreditation Program, click here. For a list of agencies currently accreditated, click here.

