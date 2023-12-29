Tipsy Trinket hosts ‘Closing Party’, offering sales

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Tipsy Trinket in Bryan is closing its doors.

The business made the announcement back in September.

“After much contemplation and with heavy hearts, we have made the difficult decision to close down The Tipsy Trinket at the end of this year. Friday, December 29th will be the last day we will be open to the public.”

They are hosting their “Goodbye Party” on Friday from 4-11 p.m. with items on sale.

25% off all Mead Bottles & glasses

35% off all Wine Bottles & glasses

50% off all Canned/Bottled alcoholic beverages

50% off all Retail Items (excluding food items)

30% off all Food items (in store dining & packaged food)

