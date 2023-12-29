Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While he was delivering presents on Christmas Day ... Santa Claus was able to make a special stop at St. Joseph Hospital to visit the babies in the NICU.

This Santa is actually Dr. Gwynn Geddie -- one of the hospital’s NICU doctors.

St. Joseph says he embodies the spirit of giving and compassion every day and his kindness and warmth make the holidays bright for their families.

