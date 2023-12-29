Twisted Sisters Productions hold 2023 Come and Take It Barrel Race

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday kicked off Twisted Sisters Productions’ 2023 Come and Take It Barrel Race.

The event will take place over the weekend. On Friday it held the exhibition poles, the open poles time trials, the exhibition barrels and the barrels jackpot. Then on Saturday, it will hold the poles progressive round at 10 a.m. followed by the exhibition barrels and the open barrels time trails at noon. Sunday will wrap it up with the barrels progressive round at 11 a.m.

This is the 4th year that Twisted Sisters Production has held the Come and Take It Barrel Race.

“Our goals were to produce events that we would like to compete in ourselves, we’re all barrel racers,” said Shannon Iverson, owner and co-founder of Twisted Sisters Production. “We saw a need in the area to have a quality, fun, transparent, and family-friendly kind of event.”

Spectating is free and there will be vendors and concessions.

“I think we’re going to have a farrier on-site which is probably not for everybody, but our contestants really enjoy that and we will have some boutique vendors here and also some equine specialists,” Iverson said.

Iverson said they are testing a new format this year that gives contestants a lot of prize money to compete for and its something to plan to do again next year.

Those interested can find the schedule at this link.

Twisted Sisters Productions will hold its Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race in April where it raises funds for scholarships.

