18-year-old fire cadet arrested for allegedly planning arson ‘hit list’

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Iowa)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (TMX) - A high school student in Iowa is charged with seven felony counts of threat of terrorism after allegedly keeping a “hit list” of students and others she wanted to harm in acts of arson, authorities said.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow students and staff at Sidney High School in Sidney, as well as other people in the community, with acts of arson, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Surrell was arrested Tuesday and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Surrell had the “potential knowledge to carry out” arson because she was a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged plot after Surrell revealed the “hit list” to another person. According to the complaint, “Surrell did have a phone conversation with a reporting party advising she had a ‘hit list’ for individuals to cause arson incidents towards.”

The complaint also alleges Surrell shared the hit list in Snapchat messages.

“The list included other students and employees that are enrolled in the Sidney Community School District. Other individuals included on the list are people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them,” the complaint stated.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location of the standoff was about 30 miles east of Huntsville.
Suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County now in custody
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out
Investigators say a pickup traveling south crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing...
6 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision on Texas highway
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Somerville Police Department
Somerville Police Department nears accreditation milestone with Texas Police Chiefs’ Association

Latest News

(CNN, POOL: KYIV EMERGENCY SERVICES, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN DNIPROPETROVSK...
Ukraine in need of more US aid amid Russian assault
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Mother, lawyer return 1-year-old to Ohio police; Amber Alert canceled
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen