Aggieland Humane Society: Fezzick

By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fezzick is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 29.

This short-legged fella is loved at the shelter for his sweet personality. They believe he’s some kind of Basset Hound Mix.

Aggieland Humane has been at capacity recently. Help in any form is appreciated, whether you are ready to adopt, foster or walk the pups for an afternoon.

Take a look at Fezzick and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

