Aggies Look to End Non-Conference Slate With 10-Game Winning Streak

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday, Dec. 31 inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m. in hopes of extending its winning streak to 10 games.

The Aggies (11-1) boast one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking No. 2 in in field goal percentage defense (31.1%) and No. 2 in scoring defense (47.7). The Maroon & White also ranks fifth in the country in rebounds per game (47.8) and is winning by an average of 34.5 points per game during the streak.

The Aggies’ highly touted transfers have been a key factor in the team’s success. Aicha Coulibaly is the team’s second leading scorer at 11.8 points per game and Endyia Rogers is right behind her at 10.2 points each outing and is also ranked No. 15 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Lauren Ware is ranked 10th in the nation in double-doubles with seven and is a big part of the stifling A&M defense as she ranks 13th in the country in total blocks with 30.

The game will be streamed on SECN+ and the radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App.

Tickets for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season can be purchased at 12thmanfoundation.net.

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

