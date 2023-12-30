Elko Adds Patrick Dougherty as Special Teams Coordinator

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko has added Patrick Dougherty to his staff as the special teams coordinator. Dougherty came to Aggieland after serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Elko at Duke for the previous two seasons.

During his time in Durham, Dougherty coached one of the nation’s top punters in Porter Wilson who finished as a Ray Guy Award semifinalist and Phil Steel All-American in 2023, as well as a two-time All-ACC honoree. In 2023, Wilson ranked ninth in the nation averaging 46.3 yards per punt, while the unit ranked second in the nation in net punting average (43.5). Duke allowed 54 punt return yards which was the seventh-fewest yards relinquished in the country with at least 55 punts.

In 2022, Duke ranked first nationally in punt return average (19.9) and 21st in kickoff return defense (17.2). The Blue Devils saw two special teams members earn All-ACC recognition, while Jaylen Stinson tied for second in the league in kickoff return yards (380) and third in kickoff returns (15).

Prior to his time at Duke, Dougherty had an eight-year stint at Ball State from 2014-21. Dougherty was elevated to assistant head coach for the last two seasons, while maintaining special teams coordinator and tight ends coaching duties. During his first year as the assistant head coach, he helped the Cardinals to their first MAC Championship since 1996 after they finished 2020 with a 7-1 overall mark and a final ranking of No. 23 in the AP and Coaches Polls. Through his time at Ball State, he coached six players to 10 All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Dougherty was also on staff at Ball State for the 2012 season as a graduate assistant before making a stop at Northwestern in 2013 as the defensive quality control coach, and after Lindsey Wilson College (2010-11) as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. His coaching career started at Defiance College in 2008, where he coached the defensive line for two seasons.

A 2008 graduate of Ohio Dominican College with a bachelor’s degree in business management, Dougherty was a four-year letterman and two-year starter at linebacker for the Panthers, earning three academic all-conference accolades during his tenure. He went on to earn a master’s degree in sports science from Defiance in 2010.

Dougherty is married to the former Emma Lebovitz of Cleveland, Ohio, and they are the parents of one son, Griffin.

