Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location of the standoff was about 30 miles east of Huntsville.
Suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County now in custody
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out
Investigators say a pickup traveling south crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing...
6 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision on Texas highway
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Toddler is invited to Steelers game and surprised with Superbowl tickets
College Station toddler invited to Steelers game, surprised with Superbowl tickets

Latest News

Friday kicked off Twisted Sisters Productions’ 2023 Come and Take It Barrel Race.
Twisted Sisters Productions hold 2023 Come and Take It Barrel Race
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Freshman Austin Waskow and Clayton Ely won the College Championship Thursday night.
Blinn students win National Cornhole Championship, singles continue Friday night
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party