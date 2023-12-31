6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Johnson, 33
In Depth: How FBI agents caught Matthew Johnson
Somerville Police Department
Somerville Police Department nears accreditation milestone with Texas Police Chiefs’ Association
Clinton Harnden, of College Station, was arrested in November 2023 on child pornography charges.
In Depth: How FBI agents caught Clinton Harnden
Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023
Beachgoers watch as turbulent surf pounds the coast at Manhattan Beach on Thursday, Dec. 28,...
Huge surf pounds West Coast and Hawaii, flooding some low-lying areas

Latest News

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
Saturday Weather Update - December 30