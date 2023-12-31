Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but eventually crashed a pickup truck and were arrested. On the left is Brenden Altherr. On the right is Devin Long.(Crash scene photo courtesy: Jennifer Garcia)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of men who allegedly tried to evade police officers on Saturday evening in Bryan were eventually found and arrested after they ran from the scene of a wreck.

Police say they were first made aware of the men after concerned citizens made a report about a possible drunk driver in the area of Highway 6 near Boonville Road.

An officer contacted the pickup truck driver, Devin Long, 22, of College Station, who took off from police. Not long after that happened, officers found the pickup truck partially in a drainage ditch along Austin’s Colony Parkway.

Police say both Long and the passenger of the truck, Brenden Altherr, 22, of Bryan, tried to run from the scene of the crash and hide but they were eventually found and arrested by police officers.

Both men are facing a long list of criminal charges.

Long is facing multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and more.

Altherr is charged with evading arrest, public intoxication, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and delivery of marijuana.

