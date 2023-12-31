Coleman III’s Double-Double Powers Aggies Past Panthers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- Senior forward Henry Coleman III’s fifth double-double of the season powered the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M in its final non-conference tune-up on Saturday at Reed Arena.

Coleman, from Richmond, Virginia, poured in 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while matching his career single-season high for double-doubles as the Aggies closed out non-conference play with a 9-4 record. On the heels of back-to-back 20-point-plus victories, Texas A&M opens SEC action with a home contest against LSU at Reed Arena on Jan. 6. The Panthers fell to 5-8 as they gear up for Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

The game was never in doubt as the Aggies raced to a 13-0 lead to start the game, led by as many as 26 points and the Panthers were never within single digits of the Aggies after the first four minutes of the game.

The nation’s top offensive rebounding team had a season-high 29 offensive boards, which is the most by the Aggies since at least 1996-97 and led to a season-high 25 second-chance points and 48 points in the paint. Coleman had a game-high seven offensive rebounds and four other Aggies had at least three. The Maroon & White also pulled down a season-high 63 total rebounds, which was the team’s most since 2018-19.

Joining Coleman in double figures were junior Wade Taylor IV with 14, graduate Tyrece Radford with 11 and senior Andersson Garcia with 11. Garcia also posted 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Junior Jace Carter reeled in double-digit rebounds for the second straight game with 10 caroms.

The Aggies continued their upward trend of earning trips to the free throw line as they posted 38 attempts from the charity stripe for the second straight game. Texas A&M has now shot at least 20 free throws in its last four games and 76 in its past two.

GAME NOTES:

“HIM”-RY COLEMAN III: Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds. Coleman scored all 20 points in the first half, marking the seventh time in his career he has scored 20 or more in a single game.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Andersson Garcia recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Coleman III tied his career-high of double-doubles in a season of five with his 20 points scored and 13 rebounds. This is the first time this season that a pair of Aggies have posted double-doubles in the same game.

GLASS CLEANERS: Texas A&M had a total of 63 rebounds, the most since the Aggies had 68 against Savannah State on Nov. 7, 2018. Of the 63 rebounds, 29 were off the offensive glass which was a season high and the most since at least 1996-97.

BOOTS IS BACK: Tyrece Radford took the court tonight for the first time since playing Memphis (12/10) and he picked up right where he left off. Radford scored 11 points while grabbing seven boards and dishing out three assists.

MILESTONES: With his 12 rebounds, Garcia surpassed the 250-rebound mark in his Texas A&M career through 47 games played. Out of the 261 boards, 112 have been through the 13 games played this season.

Postgame Quotes Head Coach Buzz WilliamsOn lessons to take into conference play...”It’s been a lot over the last eight weeks, it feels like a season in itself to be honest. I think a lot of the lessons that we’ve learned will apply over the next 10 weeks of conference play. I think the key will be not forgetting those lessons and execute them over the next 10 weeks. I think that will depend upon the maturity of our group, and we have a mature group of really good people.”

On Coleman’s mentality...”I thought his mentality from the start was perfect. His mentality, not just in today’s game, but since we’ve gotten back. That helps him obviously, but it permeates everybody and it helps hold everyone accountable. I think subliminally some of what Andy [Garcia] is doing encourages Henry too. I think that’s a good competition to have because it’s the right competition, and then I don’t have to say anything to either one of them which is even better.”

Senior Forward Henry ColemanOn rebounding...”Rebounding isn’t just black and white. It’s not just getting the ball when it comes off the glass. You have to do a lot of things before to get that. Typically, there’s two or three players from the other team going for the rebound and we want to play five against three. I think having everyone contribute, all five on the floor, has led to us to being a really good rebounding team up to this point.”

Junior Guard Jace CarterOn preparing for conference play...”Staying present, focusing on us and not looking too far ahead and really being where our feet are. That’s something Buzz preaches a lot and I think if we just follow him and be the same person everyday it will get us a long way. We can go as far as we want to.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.