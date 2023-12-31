Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local teen who took his own life this past year was honored in a birthday celebration Sunday.

Jack’s Jazz Fest honored Jack Wiederstein, a Wellborn Middle School student who passed away in May. The celebration of life took place on what would have been his 14th birthday.

The event had a scavenger hunt, jazz performances, an auction and a gumbo competition. Jack’s stepmother, Tonya Baker-Hughes, said this was an opportunity to see many of the friends and family who showed support during on of the toughest times in their life.

“Since Jack passed away, the initial shock afterward, I don’t even know who all the people were who helped us out. But, there were many people who showed up, faceless, nameless people and I would really like to say thank you,” she said.

The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or needs help, the suicide and crisis lifeline you can call is 9-8-8.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.