Dozens of kids celebrate Noon Years Eve Sunday

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley held a special Noon Year’s Eve party on Sunday.

This gave kids the opportunity to celebrate the New Year, at a decent time of day for their sleep schedules.

“Not everybody wants to keep their kids up until midnight to celebrate the new year. So this is the way to celebrate it while the sun’s out and it’s a beautiful day and just kind of get out and about,” Nicole Cross, the Children’s Museum director of education and curation, said.

This was held at the Lake Walk with local vendors and activities.

“We have crafts and games that we’re doing so over here at this table,” Cross said. “We also have intermittent story times throughout the event each book covers a different culture and how they celebrate the new year.”

Parents attending the event said this gave kids the chance to enjoy the late-night holiday when their energy calls for it.

“It’s a great idea for people with little people. So we get to celebrate the new year with them and they can go to sleep still on time,” Caila Magazine said. " We made a bluebonnet and we played with some bubbles.”

The Children’s Museum announced their Daddy Daughter fundraiser dance on Sunday too. This will be their next event in February. More information can be found here.

