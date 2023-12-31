Last opportunity to catch Christmas in the Park is Monday

The last day to catch the lights will be from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. Monday, January 1.
The last day to catch the lights will be from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. Monday, January 1.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas in the Park is celebrating its last two days of the season.

This is a driving or walking light display located in Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The City of College Station works to light up the park each year.

The last day to catch the lights will be from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. Monday, January 1.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Matthew Johnson, 33
In Depth: How FBI agents caught Matthew Johnson
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
FM60 in Burleson County between Snook, Lyons and Somerville.
Progress Report: TxDot’s anticipated Brazos Valley road projects set for 2024 finish
Clinton Harnden, of College Station, was arrested in November 2023 on child pornography charges.
In Depth: How FBI agents caught Clinton Harnden

Latest News

This was held at the Lake Walk with local vendors and activities.
Dozens of kids celebrate Noon Years Eve Sunday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck