New Years meal being offered by local woman

Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gloria Kennard is hosting a New Year’s Day meal for those in need on Monday.

Kennard caters meals for anyone who wants one on numerous holidays each year. This will be the fifth annual New Year’s Day meal. This will be hosted from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. This is located at 310 W Martin Luther King Jr Street.

Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.

