Progress Report: TxDot’s anticipated Brazos Valley road projects set for 2024 finish

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Driving through the Brazos Valley means encountering numerous construction zones, but there’s good news for drivers as some significant road projects are set to finish in the new year.

Whether you’re off to Lake Somerville or a game at Kyle Field, FM 60 in Burleson County could have a new look and feel this time next year. TXDOT is actively widening the highway in sections, aiming to give drivers a smoother commute.

“This is the last piece of the puzzle. So we’re very proud to get this roadway all the way pretty much from College Station into Somerville to be two lanes in each direction with a dividing median,” said TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell.

Colwell says this project started in November of 2021, and they expect it to be finished by the end of next year. The cost is $35 million, and it’s contracted to Big Creek Construction Company.

Over in Brazos County, TXDOT has been working to finish its improvement project in Bryan on Texas Avenue and Old Hearne Road. It started in May of 2022. It’s expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.

“There’s one remaining milestone for the installation of raised medians along Texas Avenue from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street, which will be completed in January weather permitting, and it is to improve safety and efficiency along the area,” said Colwell. “Otherwise, the contractor is working to finish the new signal installations.”

Earlier this month, College Station drivers got relief with TXDOT opening southbound lanes of 2818 and the southbound ramp to Wellborn Road.

“Another project that we’re excited about is our Super Street Project, which is our FM 2818 Super Street. It is contracted to Knife River for $47.6 million. It started in February of 2021 and should be complete in the fall of 2024,” said Colwell.

The ongoing Super Street Project, set to finish next fall, aims to enhance traffic flow by restricting certain cross-street movements and guiding traffic through U-turns. This 3.2-mile expansion, stretching from FM 60 near Raymond Stozier Pkwy to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) in College Station, has been underway for over a year.

“What it does, it gets traffic all flowing in the same direction, where you don’t have a whole lot of conflict points. It breaks down the conflict points that we have if everybody’s turning right or left,” said Colwell.

Staying near Wellborn Road, the City of College Station and Union Pacific plan to open the new rail crossing at Deacon Drive on January 9th. But further down Wellborn—the city says the Cain Road rail crossing will permanently close. Additionally, on the same day, new traffic signals at the Wellborn and Rock Prairie intersection will be activated.

Another project underway is also on FM 60 and University Drive near Veterans Park.

“That’s going to start in mid-February of this coming year, 2024. It’s expected to be complete around July 2024, and it’s a $1 million project, and it’s to improve safety for the intersection with the increasing volumes of traffic coming from Veterans Memorial Parkways. You know, they have a lot of events out there, and so we’re trying to improve those intersections around that area,” said Colwell.

TXDOT says that as our region continues to grow, there will also be a need for more infrastructure and understanding on roadways.

“We think we’ve had a good year in 2023, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Colwell. “We know traffic, building of roads is not fun, and we just appreciate everyone’s patience and a little pain for a lot of gain.”

