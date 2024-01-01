How to set and stick to your fitness goals this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Year’s resolutions can feel daunting.

Local expert, David Marethouse, says it’s important to take things one step at a time, so you don’t get overwhelmed.

“Maybe you want to formulate 10 things. Ok, these are 10 things that I want to change. I want to eat breakfast. I want to exercise 30 minutes a days. Whatever the goals are, do them incrementally. That way you know you accomplished something and you can move on. It’s the same as if you’re learning music. I just started taking guitar lessons. I’ve got two strings. I’m not going to go out and try to play some Whiskey Myers right now, right? I’m going to take steps and I’m going to try to improve and build on that,” Marethouse said.

He also encourages you to find your “why.” Your “why” is your reason for prioritizing your health.

“Think about people in your life that don’t have mobility. It’s such a blessing to be able to move our bodies and to be healthy and to travel. Don’t give up. Keep pushing. Any movement that you do, any activity, no matter where you’re at in your life journey, you’ll be improved and empowered by that,” Marethouse said.

