Simple ways you can grow your finances in the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)-Life is expensive!

A resolution many people make is to grow their finances in the new year.

In order to grow, you first need to save.

Certified financial planner, founder and CEO of Kovar Wealth Management, Taylor Kovar, said the key to saving money is to first track where it’s all going.

“Print off your bank statements, print off your credit card statements and just go through and highlight. Okay, this money is from my job, this money is from child support,” said Kovar. “And once we know that, then we can start laying a plan out to say hey that optional money, can we shrink that and start saving more of it?”

He said even starting with the smallest changes can make a big difference overall.

“Just a few dollars set aside every week, that’s it right. Say hey I’m not eating out this week, I’m going to do this. I’m going to save that money,” explained Kovar.

If you’re in a relationship, it’s important to learn each other’s spending habits so you can work together to save.

“One of the things we found that really helps a lot of people is knowing their money personality; how they think about money, how their spouse thinks about money, how their kid thinks about money and it really helps to congeal that whole process,” added Kovar.

Before becoming a certified financial planner, Kovar said he learned a lot through his own research and said the internet is a great place to start your journey.

“You can do the same thing too, and so get out there, there’s tons of free resources at your library and just start at the basics,” said Kovar.

Once you’re at a point where you’re ready to start investing, a financial advisor can help you explore all your options.

Kovar said one option is stocks.

“It’s just a little piece of a company, so find companies you know and love,” explained Kovar.

Growing your finances takes time, but he said it’s not too late to start.

“We all want to feel at peace about our money and where it is and so, no matter how young or how old you are, no matter how much money you make or don’t make, there’s always time to correct.”

Here’s to saving up and educating ourselves further to reach our financial goals in 2024!

