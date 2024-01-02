Brazos County Commissioner gifts endowed scholarship to Blinn College

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College Foundation Chair and Brazos County Commissioner Nancy Berry is giving back to the Blinn Community.

She recently gifted the college $100,000 to establish a new leadership scholarship.

It will benefit Blinn students who attended high school in Brazos County and have demonstrated the drive to become leaders.

“We need to enhance the capability of young leaders and give them a leg up. I just want to support and encourage them,” Berry said.

Students who are awarded the Nancy Berry Leadership Scholarship will be required to submit an essay that highlights their leadership skills and goals.

Current high school and college students can apply for Blinn scholarships by completing the application at www.blinn.edu/scholarships.

