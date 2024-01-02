Chamber of Commerce kicks off new year with January events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2024 with a busy January.

They will host a Minority Small Business Forum on Wednesday, January 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

There will be a Business After Hours on Thursday, Jan. 18 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott.

The Economic Outlook Conference is Wednesday, January 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton College Station with Dr. James Gaines serving as the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $125 for Chamber members and $175 for non-Chamber members, and lunch will be provided.

Go to bcschamber.org for more information.

