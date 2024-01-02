Community members weigh in on impacts of newly enacted laws

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thirty new state laws went into effect at the start of 2024.

Two of those laws - House Bill 614 and House Bill 4758 - are generating diverse reactions from the people affected by them.

House Bill 614 requires homeowner’s associations (HOA) to make their fine schedules and violation policies more transparent; mandating that HOAs deliver the information directly to residents.

“It’s really going to provide a lot of clarity, in my opinion,” HOA Director Tiffany York said.

House Bill 4758 aims to prevent e-cigarette marketing from being directed at children. The law bans including symbols like celebrities and cartoon characters in their marketing.

“They’re considering the wrong aspect,” vape shop manager Taylor Hodge said.

According to Hodge, the way e-cigarettes are marketed isn’t the main issue. It’s the way some children are getting them.

“We have parents who will come in and like, they’ll tell you, ‘I’m buying these for my kids,’” he said.

Hodge says he won’t sell to those customers, but it leaves him wondering how many could be doing the same. He said the issue would be better addressed with stiffer penalties for parents caught buying e-cigarettes for their children.

However, York anticipates positive change coming from House Bill 614, and has already heard positive reactions from both neighborhood residents and HOA board members.

“A lot of HOA’s, we hear complaints about communication or maybe just legalese, not really understanding governing documents. The aim of this is to make all of that transparent and then provide clear communication to homeowners,” she said.

Both agree that it will take time to properly see the effects of the new laws.

Another law that went into effect could help minors avoid criminal records by allowing local governments to send them to diversion programs before being convicted of a crime.

The Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act covers less severe misdemeanors like trespassing, possession of alcohol or tobacco, and shoplifting.

First-time offenders will now have the option to be prosecuted through programs like Teen Court. If they’re successful, those charges won’t go on their criminal record.

College Station Judge Edward Spillane helped bring this legislation to life while working on the Texas Judicial Council.

He says the law will help minors avoid criminal records, and could even prevent them from offending again in the future. Judge Spillane also weighed in on House Bill 614, and is in favor of it.

Read his full statement below.

Both bills should have a positive impact for our community and court. Making marketing e-cigarettes to children an offense makes sense since a citizen needs to be over the age of 21 to use tobacco products. There has been a correlation between early e-cigarette use and tobacco nicotine addiction so it makes sense to eliminate any marketing of a cigarette product to those under the age of 21. On the youth diversion program bill: I have worked as a member of the Texas Judicial Council for three legislative terms to get this bill passed. This bill will allow non-traffic class c misdemeanors to be prosecuted through a diversion program for first time offenders allowing our court and courts throughout Texas to have these offenders benefit from going through our Teen Court program. Also, successful teens will be able to not have a criminal record due to a first time class c misdemeanor offense, like shop lifting. Teen offenders will have to perform community service and accept responsibility through the youth diversion program such as teen court but if successful they will avoid a criminal record. This reform will allow our Courts to prevent future offenses but also allow juvenile offenders the chance to avoid a later criminal record once they are an adult.

