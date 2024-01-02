Gloria Kennard hosts 5th New Year meal

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jan. 1, 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, local Bryan resident Gloria Kennard held her 5th New Year’s meal for those in need.

It was held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. Kennard said there was a very big turnout this year with over 480 people coming out to get a warm meal. She said that’s more than last year.

Kennard who holds events like this on other Holidays, said it was important because God woke everyone up for a brand new day and there are people in need.

“There are quite a few people in need here in Bryan, Brazos county so myself and my friends we all get out and we get together and get it together and give people some food, love and share and dance and be friendly with one another and do what you can do,” Kennard said.

Volunteer Cindy Figgers said she knows Kennard from the North Bryan Community Center where she volunteers and offered Kennard her help.

“It was very important today to come out and spread the love of Jesus for other families in the community and let them know there are others that care about them,” Figgers said.

Kennard said she is looking forward to holding the meal again next year.

