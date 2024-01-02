IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It appears some changes are coming to South College Ave near Texas A&M’s campus. The recent closure of IHOP at Legacy Point has raised some questions as to why.

In a 2019 interview with the City of College Station, developer Jack Culpepper, the president and CEO of Culpepper Reality Co. told the group he has some plans.

“It’s been so exciting to see this new project that Midway Company put in, Century Square. And to see that success,” he said. “We look at our tract across the street as that opportunity to continue that success that they’re pioneering, and to develop something that would be complimentary to what they’re doing.”

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union. This is phase two of a larger project, with phase one being considered The Stack, a student-focused apartment complex adjacent to the future plans. This will include shopping and restaurants, a hotel and maybe even a movie theater and grocery store.

“Especially being right next door to Texas A&M, having the availability to walk, ride your bike, live in that area now with all the student housing, there are so many more people that actually live there that can come down out of their apartments and maybe buy groceries, go have a nice dinner or do a little shopping, relax with some entertainment, some live music or those types of things,” Culpepper said. “We’re growing and have been, and I don’t see that changing. I really feel like College Station is just one step away from exploding.”

Much of that growth, in Culpepper’s predictions, is pedestrian-focused.

“There’s just going to be more and more pedestrians, more and more bicycles. In our project, we’re going to have an Uber lane. We’re going to be more focused on pedestrian traffic and less on vehicles,” he said.

Culpepper told the city the IHOP location was the oldest continually operating restaurant in College Station. Early plans for The Union show a parking garage located where Hurrican Harry’s sits. It is unclear what the timeline on this project is or what other buildings in the area will be redeveloped.

