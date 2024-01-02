IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It appears some changes are coming to South College Ave near Texas A&M’s campus. The recent closure of IHOP at Legacy Point has raised some questions as to why.

In a 2019 interview with the City of College Station, developer Jack Culpepper, the president and CEO of Culpepper Reality Co. told the group he has some plans.

“It’s been so exciting to see this new project that Midway Company put in, Century Square. And to see that success,” he said. “We look at our tract across the street as that opportunity to continue that success that they’re pioneering, and to develop something that would be complimentary to what they’re doing.”

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union. This is phase two of a larger project, with phase one being considered The Stack, a student-focused apartment complex adjacent to the future plans. This will include shopping and restaurants, a hotel and maybe even a movie theater and grocery store.

“Especially being right next door to Texas A&M, having the availability to walk, ride your bike, live in that area now with all the student housing, there are so many more people that actually live there that can come down out of their apartments and maybe buy groceries, go have a nice dinner or do a little shopping, relax with some entertainment, some live music or those types of things,” Culpepper said. “We’re growing and have been, and I don’t see that changing. I really feel like College Station is just one step away from exploding.”

Much of that growth, in Culpepper’s predictions, is pedestrian-focused.

“There’s just going to be more and more pedestrians, more and more bicycles. In our project, we’re going to have an Uber lane. We’re going to be more focused on pedestrian traffic and less on vehicles,” he said.

Culpepper told the city the IHOP location was the oldest continually operating restaurant in College Station. Early plans for The Union show a parking garage located where Hurrican Harry’s sits. It is unclear what the timeline on this project is or what other buildings in the area will be redeveloped.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Bryan-College Station's 10 hottest years on record
2023 was Bryan-College Station’s hottest year on record
As we start the new year, TxDot wants drivers in Texas to be extra careful on roads.
TxDot urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman

Latest News

Community members weigh in on impacts of newly enacted laws
Community members weigh in on impacts of newly enacted laws
Brazos County Commissioner gifts endowed scholarship to Blinn College
Brazos County Commissioner gifts endowed scholarship to Blinn College
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures