Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says

Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By WWBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A mail carrier in Virginia has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.

WWBT reports Marvin Young died on Dec. 15, 2023, at the age of 30.

Young was hit by an SUV that was speeding through a shopping center parking lot on Sept. 15, 2023.

Police said his United States Postal Service van overturned in the collision, and he was ejected.

The USPS worker was transported to the VCU Medical Center with multiple fractures and injuries.

“He had hemorrhaging on the brain, a scar on the left side of his brain, a collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken neck, spinal injury, fractures all in his face,” his sister, Jazzie Young, said last September.

Jazzie Young said she stayed by her brother’s side while he was recovering and shared that he was “doing a bit better” a few weeks after the crash.

The Young family said Marvin Young was able to be released from the hospital last October but ended up dying due to health complications, saying that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Marvin was a joy to be around and had the most infectious smile and laugh. He left behind two young boys,” Jazzie Young shared.

She has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for her brother’s funeral.

“We’re accepting donations, encouraging words, and prayers of strength and comfort at this time,” she shared.

Henrico police said the driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2024 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Bryan-College Station's 10 hottest years on record
2023 was Bryan-College Station’s hottest year on record
As we start the new year, TxDot wants drivers in Texas to be extra careful on roads.
TxDot urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update - January 2
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 57 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area