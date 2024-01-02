Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man is in the Madison County jail facing charges connected to an aggravated robbery.

It happened late Monday night at a smoke shop in the 200 block of S. May Street, just South of Highway 21 near the downtown area.

Officials say the suspect, Jeramie Garrett held an employee at gunpoint. When officers got to the shop, he had gotten away.

Garrett was found later and taken into custody after a short chase. He was found with both a gun and money at the time of his arrest.

He is now charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $137,000 for those charges, but he’s being held without bond on a separate parole violation.

