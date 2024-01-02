New Year resolutions: How to set SMART goals in 2024

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new year is here, which means many people are setting their goals and intentions for the year.

A recent survey reported 86% of people believe their 2024 goals will have a positive impact beyond the year.

No matter what your goals may be, it’s important to have the tools to manage them.

Clinical social worker and therapist Mikayla Knight joined BVTM Monday to share ways to do it.

“Goal setting really helps us guide our actions into purpose,” Knight said “It gives us a sense of hope for the future.”

1. Set SMART Goals

“SMART” stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timely. It’s a way to make long-term goals more attainable through small steps.

For example, a long-term goal can be saving for a new home. SMART ways to get there include saving a certain amount of money each pay period and working to pay off debt.

“Narrowing that down into specific tasks that we can check off each time, that helps us feel rewarded and fueled toward moving forward,” Knight said.

When it comes to creating goals, Knight said it’s important for them to align with your values and vision.

2. Track Goals

There are several ways to track your goals and progress throughout the year. Some ways are journaling, creating a vision board and using a planner.

“Whatever you do, write your goals down,” Knight said. “Research has shown that if you write your goals down that you’re more likely to achieve them because it’s giving you the opportunity to commit and to connect to the goals that you’re thinking about.”

Another way to stay on track is sharing your goals with friends and family.

“Sometimes people want to keep their goals secret,” Knight said. “We just think about it, we don’t want to share because sometimes it can be, kind of, daunting. I recommend the exact opposite.”

3. Give Yourself Grace

Challenges and setbacks should be expected, according to Knight. However, it’s important to not allow them to take you off track long term.

“Invite grace, invite self compassion into your lives and share your fumbles with your support system,” Knight said. “Use the opportunity as a time to reflect and evaluate your environments, your support systems, things that are maybe triggering your fumbles so that you can create a plan to move forward.”

When it comes to staying motivated and prioritizing mental health throughout the year, Knight suggests seeking therapy in person or virtually and using online resources like motivational podcasts.

