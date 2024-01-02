Pet of the week: Meet Queen Sassy!

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meet our Pet of the Week, Queen Sassy!

Queen Sassy is a 13-year-old female Standard Poodle ready to find a home in 2024!

She came to Long Way Home Adoptables after her owner passed away without a plan in place for her.

“She is so well behaved. She is potty trained, good with other dogs, doesn’t care about cats whatsoever and there’s really nothing wrong with her,” said Executive Director April Plemons.

Even though she is considered a senior, Queen Sassy doesn’t act like it!

Her foster mom Ashlee Booth said she loves to play fetch and stay active.

“She will bring you her ball and she will play fetch for hours on end,” said Booth.

She loves her playtime but also enjoys cuddling at the end of the day, and likes laying on the couch.

Queen Sassy is a healthy girl, but does have a little arthritis.

She takes daily medication to help keep her joints feeling good.

“She’s very adaptable. Every chance we’ve had to take her somewhere, she’s great. She loves car rides, like she’s there for it all,” added Booth.

For Queen Sassy’s adoption application, click here.

