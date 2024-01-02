Shatter the silence with SARC’s Survivor Fashion Show

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What Were You Wearing?

It’s a question that can blame survivors of sexual assault for the violence that happened to them.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is standing with survivors for the second year of Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show on April 6th from 7-8:30 p.m. at the AgriLife Center.

The show’s hope is to shatter the silence, bringing light to survivors’ rights and awareness to the shame and stigma they often feel in the aftermath of their trauma.

“Your wardrobe is not your consent and therefore, it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing,” said Director of Development and Operations Leiha White.

The fashion show will feature survivors and advocates walking the runway in clothes representing those worn by survivors during their sexual assault.

The show also serves as a reminder that sexual assault is never the survivors fault, no matter what clothes they were wearing.

To reserve your ticket, click here.

