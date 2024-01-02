Two Brenham businesses partnering to present new dining experience

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Floyd’s Wine Lounge and Country Sunshine are teaming up to provide Downtown Brenham the ultimate food and drink experience.

Country Sunshine will be set up at Floyd’s Wine Lounge from Wednesday through Saturday serving food from its menu.

Floyd’s Wine Lounge also says they will pair some of their drinks to go along with the food on Country Sunshine’s menu.

“People love their food so it just made sense. We’ve always had food just to help sell alcohol and with the opportunity to have a gourmet food truck experience it’s great,” said Floyd’s Wine Lounge Co-Owner Pete Simpson.

You can click here to get a listing of Floyd’s Wine Lounge’s hours of operation.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.