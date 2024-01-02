Two Brenham businesses partnering to present new dining experience

Floyd’s Wine Lounge and Country Sunshine are teaming up to provide the ultimate food and drink...
Floyd’s Wine Lounge and Country Sunshine are teaming up to provide the ultimate food and drink experience to Downtown Brenham.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Floyd’s Wine Lounge and Country Sunshine are teaming up to provide Downtown Brenham the ultimate food and drink experience.

Country Sunshine will be set up at Floyd’s Wine Lounge from Wednesday through Saturday serving food from its menu.

Floyd’s Wine Lounge also says they will pair some of their drinks to go along with the food on Country Sunshine’s menu.

“People love their food so it just made sense. We’ve always had food just to help sell alcohol and with the opportunity to have a gourmet food truck experience it’s great,” said Floyd’s Wine Lounge Co-Owner Pete Simpson.

You can click here to get a listing of Floyd’s Wine Lounge’s hours of operation.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Bryan-College Station's 10 hottest years on record
2023 was Bryan-College Station’s hottest year on record
As we start the new year, TxDot wants drivers in Texas to be extra careful on roads.
TxDot urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman

Latest News

Queen Sassy
Pet of the week: Meet Queen Sassy!
survivor fashion show
Shatter the silence with SARC’s Survivor Fashion Show
survivor fashion show
SARC hosting second annual survivor fashion show
Queen Sassy
queen sassy pet of the week