UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters say a weekend fire that damaged a home in Leon County may have been sparked by a Utility Terrain Vehicle.

Firefighters didn’t say specifically how the fire may have started, but it was reported on New Year’s Eve off FM 1511 in the Flo community.

“The fire is believed to have started in the garage area, possibly ignited by a UTV,” the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Shortly after the home fire was extinguished, firefighters also responded to a barn fire on County Road 289, about a half mile from the first fire.

“Once again, the fire is believed to have been ignited by a UTV parked inside the barn,” firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the fires.

