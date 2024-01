COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated outscored College Station 40-18 in the second half to cruise by the Cougars 65-31 at Cougar Gym Tuesday night.

The Tigers lead 13-8 after the first quarter and 25-13 at the break.

Consol hosts Rudder on Friday and College Station travels to Magnolia West.

