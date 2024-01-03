Blood donation facilities say there is significant need for blood in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every two seconds someone needs a blood product, making the need for blood crucial.

When the number of blood donors slims down during the winter months due to holiday plans over Christmas and New Year’s, that puts a strain on blood donation facilities.

Both the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in College Station and the American Red Cross in Bryan say the need for blood is higher than usual during January, presenting a challenge when there are not enough donations.

“After the holidays when everybody has been away from home and gone to see family for the holidays, we need to restock on that blood supply,” said Steve Walker, the Regional Operations Manager of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center of Brazos Valley. “It is needed from traumas to surgeries to cancer patients, so it’s always needed.”

“The need for blood is constant,” says Jennifer Young, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Bryan.

Since blood can’t be produced, it has to be given.

“Blood can’t be manufactured and it has to come from one human to another human and it expires, it’s only good for so many days, so we have to replenish it and put it back on the shelf,” said Walker.

Walker says that when the supply of blood has decreased, “that puts an additional strain on the team to be able to go out and deliver those products to the hospitals so we are always looking for more people to come in and commit for life.”

“So we really want to make sure we keep up with the demand for blood,” said Young.

Both groups encourage the community to help.

“We’re always looking for new people to come in and to donate and to share the word about giving life-saving blood,” said Walker.

If you would like to help the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in College Station, you can visit their in-person location on Krenek Tap Rd, volunteer, or visit giveblood.org.

“It’s a new year, you know, people are thinking about what changes they want to make, what positive impacts do they want to have on their community and on the world, and this is a great time to think about it,” said Young.

Donating blood is a small decision that could potentially save a life.

“When somebody donates blood, they are giving so freely of themself to somebody else that they will probably never ever meet but could potentially save their life,” said Young.

If you would like to get involved with the American Red Cross in Bryan, you can visit their website at redcross.org/blood or can help out through volunteer opportunities.

