Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County ESD No. 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announced his retirement from the department on Tuesday.

“It’s with mixed emotion I announce my full retirement as Fire Chief of Brazos County District 2 VFD effective at 1900 January 2nd, 2024. It’s been my great honor to serve as both the last volunteer fire chief and the first paid fire chief at a volunteer fire department in this area,” said Boyd.

Chief Boyd leaves behind a legacy of modernization and heightened safety standards within the department.

In 2020, Boyd successfully led the efforts in his district to seek a sales tax with the hopes of reducing property taxes and transferring some of the financial strain to visitors who work and shop in the district. Funds from the voter-approved tax paved the way for the district’s first paid firefighter position.

In 2022, under Boyd’s leadership, the district was able to purchase a new fire engine, “Tender 22,” which holds 3,000 gallons of water. At that time, it was the second of its kind in the county, and the ESD became one of the first rural departments in our area certified to provide advanced life-saving support. ESD 2 was also recognized by the regional law firm Daniel Stark and was awarded money for new extraction equipment used for getting trapped passengers out of crashed vehicles.

Expressing gratitude for the community’s support, Chief Boyd says he looks forward to concentrating on family while continuing his fire service career with College Station.

Prior to his retirement, Chief Boyd says he revoked all his appointments to command staff positions as of Tuesday evening. This allows Chief Watkins to either re-appoint or change command staff leadership, showing his full support for the transition to ESD control.

“I look forward to the continued dedicated service of each of you and your families to this community. I’ll be concentrating on continuing to guide and raise my family in the near future while continuing my fire service career with College Station,” said Boyd.

