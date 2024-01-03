Brazos County residents report explosive noises and shaking homes near oil rig

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in one Brazos County community reached out to KBTX to share their concerns after they say an oil rig in the area has left them unsettled. Many people several miles away also took to social media after hearing what’s being described as loud booms, and in some cases, homes and windows being shaken.

Neighbors in the otherwise quiet community off Elmo Weedon in Brazos County say over the last week, they’ve heard what they describe as explosions.

Carin Ponder bought her home a little over five years ago. She says the noises and ground shaking have her rattled.

“It’s unnerving because we have this rig behind our property, and it’s not acting normal or at least not acting how I have been exposed to other rigs,” said Ponder.

Ponder says she’s called emergency contacts with two companies and has since filed a complaint with the Texas Railroad Commission.

“To ensure that the rig is safe and there’s no risk for any kind of industry disaster that would affect our property and potentially lives. I mean, that would be, you know, we don’t have any confidence in this rig,” said Ponder.

KBTX reached out to the operators of the rig and the Railroad Commission but received no response before this story. The commission says online that it doesn’t have authority over noise or nuisance-related issues. Experts suggest if you have a safety concern, you can contact your local fire department, county commissioner, city officials, and, in some cases, emergency management and the county oil and development office.

Ponder says she just wants the rig owner to be a better neighbor.

“This area was very peaceful and quiet before this rig came in, and now it’s not, and now it’s acting strange, and so no, there are serious concerns about whether or not it’s being properly maintained and if it’s a safety hazard,” Ponder added.

