BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A car caught fire in a Bryan neighborhood Tuesday.

It happened at the corner of Sulphur Springs Road and Cavitt Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a large smoke cloud coming from the car as Bryan firefighters watered it down.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

No one was injured.

