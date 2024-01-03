Bryan ISD student places at Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Rudder High School student won big at a World Championship recently.

Payton Wilkins placed fourth in the 15 and under team roping heelers category at the 2023 Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship.

He competed against ropers from all across the United States and Canada.

He and his roping partner, River Champion, earned $1,400 for their fourth-place win.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report from a concerned citizen led officers to the two men who attempted to flee but...
Bryan police say men who evaded officers arrested after crashing pickup truck
Bryan-College Station's 10 hottest years on record
2023 was Bryan-College Station’s hottest year on record
As we start the new year, TxDot wants drivers in Texas to be extra careful on roads.
TxDOT urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades
The event took place at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Dozens celebrate the life of teen on what would be his 14th birthday
Anyone looking for a meal or community event is invited to attend.
New Years meal being offered by local woman

Latest News

Co-owner and general manager Jessica Murksi says giving back to the community has always been...
Red Cross recognizes Crumbl Cookies for its delicious donations
Calvert animal holding facility in need of winter upgrades
Calvert animal holding facility in need of winter upgrades
College Station's Crumbl Cookies was the recipient of an ‘Outstanding Community Partner’...
Red Cross recognizes Crumbl Cookies for its delicious donations
Bryan firefighters respond to car fire Tuesday
Bryan firefighters respond to car fire Tuesday
Blood donation facilities say there is significant need for blood in the Brazos Valley
Blood donation facilities say there is significant need for blood in the Brazos Valley