Bryan ISD student places at Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Rudder High School student won big at a World Championship recently.

Payton Wilkins placed fourth in the 15 and under team roping heelers category at the 2023 Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship.

He competed against ropers from all across the United States and Canada.

He and his roping partner, River Champion, earned $1,400 for their fourth-place win.

