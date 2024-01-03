Burleson County to offer CEU for agricultural pesticide license holders

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never a bad time to prep for pests in your fields, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a conference about that this month.

The Brazos Valley CEU Conference is open to the public and will discuss pest management options aimed at helping landowners address issues.

Topics will include integrating wildlife with cattle, forage pest management, pesticide laws and regulations, weed control in pastures and hay meadows.

The program will provide five Agricultural Pesticide CEUs for pesticide applicator license holders, lunch and industry vendors.

The Brazos Valley CEU Conference is Friday, January 26 at the Burleson County Expo Center.

The cost is $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

Call the Burleson County office to get registered at 979-567-2308.

