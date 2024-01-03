Calvert animal holding facility in need of winter upgrades

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - An animal holding facility in Calvert is reaching out to the community for assistance as they prepare for colder months.

Justine VanMetre, a volunteer at the holding facility, says finding forever families for the animals in their care is their greatest need.

The holding facility currently houses 12 dogs, many of which were found either as strays or in ‘deplorable conditions,’ according to VanMetre.

“I think of them as people. And I just want them to you know, have a good life,” she said.

The facility they currently reside in was put up after VanMetre’s daughter, a Girl Scout, went to the city as part of a service project.

“There was like no shelter, you know, there was nothing to protect them from the rain or anything, and they wanted the city to do something about it,” VanMetre said.

The Girl Scouts then attended multiple city council meetings, voicing concerns about the conditions they saw. Ultimately, they convinced the city to take action.

“Our main goal is to get this facility to where we can keep the animals during the winter comfortable and during the summer comfortable,” Water Clerk Regina Manthei said.

Although the city stepped up to help create this current facility, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“It is just a metal building on a concrete slab. So currently we need electricity for the building. We have no electricity, so it does get very cold,” Manthei said.

VanMetre described the metal structure as a ‘wind tunnel.’ They rely on donated blankets and tarps to provide insulation.

“And you know, we have blankets that people have donated and we changed them daily to keep them as dry as possible. But with both sides open lots of wind coming through we need some way to close up these openings,” she said.

Its only source of warmth is one heat lamp, which they have to unplug when they need to access the lone power outlet with an extension cord.

”Right now we’re counting on this one little heat lamp that really doesn’t heat up everything and with the 30-degree temperature last night, it’s cold for them,” she added.

Although she’s happy the animals have a safe shelter, she said her first priority is working to find homes for the dogs before temperatures drop too far. So far, she’s helped over 100 find their forever families.

“I love animals and I’ve always had a dog my whole life, you know, and just knowing that I’m able to help them find a good home,” she said, “And, I mean, we had one we got that had been chained up to a tree. And we’ve seen her take on weight. And I mean she’s just beautiful and cuddly and so loving you know, and it’s like I wish I could take them all home with me, but financially, that’s not something I can do.”

The holding facility is funded through the city’s water funds, with $1 from every household connected to city water going to animal control. The rest of their resources come either out of pocket or from donations.

Manthei, who oversees city water, says they can’t make the needed upgrades to the building without the necessary funding.

“Currently, we need donations. There is no doubt. Everything, it’s very costly to get their shots and have them neutered and spayed. We constantly have upgrades to the facility needs constantly,” she said.

They’re in critical need of electrical wiring, insulation, and roll-down doors to fully enclose the structure.

Despite the road ahead, VanMetre said she’s proud of what the Girl Scouts accomplished, and hopes to see the facility continue to grow.

“It makes me feel really good to know that they were able to do this and actually see something come to fruition,” she said.

If you are interested in donating, fostering, or adopting, there are several ways to reach out. VanMetre said that people are welcome to message her on Facebook for more information. You can also contact the City of Calvert, or reach out directly to Manthei at (972) 333-0495.

