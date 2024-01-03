College Station police search for missing 15-year-old girl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for 15-year-old Nevaeh Mercedez Pineda.

Pineda is 5′4″, with black to dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts with a black t-shirt on the evening of Jan. 2, near the 400 block of Harvey Road in College Station.

Authorities say she may be still in the local area with “unrelated person(s).”

If you encounter anyone who fits this description, or, if you have any information concerning Pineda’s whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.