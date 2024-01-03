College Station police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Nevaeh Mercedez Pineda, 15
Nevaeh Mercedez Pineda, 15(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for 15-year-old Nevaeh Mercedez Pineda.

Pineda is 5′4″, with black to dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts with a black t-shirt on the evening of Jan. 2, near the 400 block of Harvey Road in College Station.

Authorities say she may be still in the local area with “unrelated person(s).”

If you encounter anyone who fits this description, or, if you have any information concerning Pineda’s whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Drought-denting rain fell across just about the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night into...
A tall drink of water: Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley from Tuesday night
Traffic is backed up on Highway 6 after a vehicle possibly involved in a carjacking was...
Highway 6 down to 1 lane near Navasota due to law enforcement activity
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - January 3
Small town, big talent: How you can receive top-tier care in Caldwell