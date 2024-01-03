Elko’s ‘On-Field’ coaching staff is complete with SEC experience joining former Duke assistants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Mike Elko has his first staff in place and while it has four former Duke assistants on it, there are also four coaches coming to Aggieland that have SEC experience.

Collin Klein will be the Aggies’ Co-Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He coached last season in that same capacity at Kansas State.

Jay Bateman will be the Aggies’ Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach. He coached last season at Florida.

Bateman will bring former Gator assistant Sean Spencer with him. He will coach the defensive ends in Aggieland.

Former A&M defensive lineman Tony Jerod-Eddie will be the defensive tackles coach. He is the lone holdover from Jimbo Fisher’s staff. He served as a defensive analyst. He wrapped up his A&M playing career in 2011.

Wesley McGriff comes to Texas A&M from Auburn and will coach the safeties, while Ish Aristide will coach the cornerbacks and is one of four Duke assistants that will come from Durham to College Station to join Elko.

Elko’s other Duke assistants making the move to Texas A&M are offensive line coach Adam Cushing, running backs coach Trooper Taylor and tight end and special teams coordinator Patrick Dougherty.

Holman Wiggins is the fourth assistant that Elko has hired that will bring valuable SEC experience with him after serving the last two seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban. Bama 247 Sports is reporting that Wiggins will be a co-offensive coordinator with Klein.

