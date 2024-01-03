Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SH 105 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews in Grimes County on Wednesday responded to a rollover crash east of Navasota.

The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.

An image sent to the KBTX newsroom shows a commercial vehicle on its side off the highway.

One witness says a car is also involved.

Drivers should expect delays until the crash scene is cleared.

