Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on SH 105 in Grimes County

The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.
The crash happened on Highway 105 near County Road 314.(Photo courtesy: Edward Taylor)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews in Grimes County on Wednesday responded to a rollover crash east of Navasota.

An image sent to the KBTX newsroom shows a commercial vehicle on its side off the highway.

One witness says a car is also involved.

Drivers should expect delays until the crash scene is cleared.

