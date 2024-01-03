Get a one of a kind candle from two chicks and a flame

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you’re done with your empty glass bottles turn them into something else for your home.

Two Chicks and a Flame makes unique candles from recycled champagne, wine and beer bottles.

The company is co-owned by sisters Celeste Arriaga-O’Donnell and Yvonne Lively.

The sisters purchased the company formerly named Two Dudes and a Wick and rebranded it.

Right now they have 17 different scents customers can choose to use in their candles.

All bottles are cut, sanded and polished by the company.

Two Chicks and a Flame says they have received a lot of support from the community due to their craftsmanship and how they reuse goods and make them something new again

“Most of these bottles before we take them, they’re either going to the dumpster or going to the trash,” O”Donnel said. “So we like the reusable part of it.”

Customers can also make custom orders with bottles for them to use.

If you want to place an order you can email twochicksandaflame@gmail.com of message them on Facebook.

