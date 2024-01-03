Highway 6 down to 1 lane near Navasota due to law enforcement activity

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is backed up on Highway 6 after a vehicle possibly involved in a carjacking was stopped in Grimes County.

Sources tell KBTX the possible carjacking happened in the Houston area and Houston police are on the scene.

Northbound Highway 6 is down to one lane due to law enforcement activity, motorists should avoid the area if possible.

