Law enforcement rasie over $6,000 for “Beard it Up” campaign

Law enforcement from all over Brazos County gathered Wednesday, to mark the end of the “Beard...
Law enforcement from all over Brazos County gathered Wednesday, to mark the end of the “Beard it Up” campaign.(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement from all over Brazos County gathered Wednesday, to mark the end of the “Beard it Up” campaign.

Over the last few weeks officials have been growing beards to raise money for childhood cancer.

During the initiative, they were able to raise more than $6,000 this year.

“It’s an opportunity, it’s good for our officers in our department, but also an opportunity to raise money and for a good cause,” said Sgt. Joey Deleon, with the Texas A&M University Police Department.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department all teamed up with The Cure Starts Now Central Texas .

Organizers say over 50 agencies take part in the campaign and it continues to grow every year.

“It is our sixth year here and we have now raised over $780,000 and counting and again that started here in Brazos County,” said Vicky Bridier with The Cure Starts Now Central Texas.

Donations are still being accepted, you can help by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Drought-denting rain fell across just about the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night into...
A tall drink of water: Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley from Tuesday night
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
FM Fitness owners Jordan Patek and Carli Betik share tips on building healthy habits and...
New Year resolutions: Build healthy habits to reach health, fitness goals
Several law enforcement officers with guns drawn took two people into custody who were in the...
Vehicle possibly involved in Houston crime stopped near Navasota, two arrested