Law enforcement rasie over $6,000 for “Beard it Up” campaign

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement from all over Brazos County gathered Wednesday, to mark the end of the “Beard it Up” campaign.

Over the last few weeks officials have been growing beards to raise money for childhood cancer.

During the initiative, they were able to raise more than $6,000 this year.

“It’s an opportunity, it’s good for our officers in our department, but also an opportunity to raise money and for a good cause,” said Sgt. Joey Deleon, with the Texas A&M University Police Department.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department all teamed up with The Cure Starts Now Central Texas .

Organizers say over 50 agencies take part in the campaign and it continues to grow every year.

“It is our sixth year here and we have now raised over $780,000 and counting and again that started here in Brazos County,” said Vicky Bridier with The Cure Starts Now Central Texas.

