Make your 2024 goals come to life with a vision board

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Manifest your 2024 resolutions with a vision board!

Madi Stott from The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley uses recycled materials to create her masterpiece.

“This is a really fun activity that you can do at home using a hodgepodge of materials. We have stickers and papers and gems and paint and all kinds of things” she listed. “Collect items that inspire you. We’re setting new goals, setting the mood for the year.”

You can cut pictures and words out of magazines, use postcards from exhibitions at The Arts Council, or anything else that allows you to get creative.

“Once you’ve gathered all of your pieces, you’ll just take some school glue and piece it all together like a puzzle, however you see fit. Once it’s dry, you can draw on it, add sparkles, embellishments, or whatever your heart desires,” Stott said.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to plans online, Legacy Point will become The Union
IHOP closes near campus, plans show large future development coming to the area
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The family inside this Leon County home safely escaped Sunday night before the fire spread.
UTVs may have sparked separate fires that damaged two Leon County structures
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from the agency but will...
Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd announces retirement from ESD
Jeramie Garrett is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading...
Man arrested in connection to aggravated robbery of smoke shop

Latest News

Monica Madero-Barraza has proved that she has what it takes to be “The Greatest Baker."
Vote for the owner of MoMa Cakes to be “The Greatest Baker”
When you’re done with your empty glass bottles turn them into something that can last you a...
Get a one of a kind candle from two chicks and a flame
Brazos Valley Hockey
Sign up and learn to play this icy sport with Brazos Valley Hockey
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Get a one of a kind candle from two chicks and a flame