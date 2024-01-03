Make your 2024 goals come to life with a vision board

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Manifest your 2024 resolutions with a vision board!

Madi Stott from The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley uses recycled materials to create her masterpiece.

“This is a really fun activity that you can do at home using a hodgepodge of materials. We have stickers and papers and gems and paint and all kinds of things” she listed. “Collect items that inspire you. We’re setting new goals, setting the mood for the year.”

You can cut pictures and words out of magazines, use postcards from exhibitions at The Arts Council, or anything else that allows you to get creative.

“Once you’ve gathered all of your pieces, you’ll just take some school glue and piece it all together like a puzzle, however you see fit. Once it’s dry, you can draw on it, add sparkles, embellishments, or whatever your heart desires,” Stott said.

