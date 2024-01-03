New Year resolutions: Build healthy habits to reach health, fitness goals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Forbes Health reported the top 2024 resolution is to improve fitness.

If this is one of your goals, the owners of FM Fitness, Jordan Patek and Carli Betik, said building healthy habits in the beginning is key.

“I think people get overwhelmed with health and fitness in general, and it seems like this big mountain to climb,” Patek said. “We like to talk about habit stacking.”

This method is all about focusing on one thing at a time. For example, January’s focus can be drinking more water. February’s focus can be getting outside and walking.

“It’s just these very attainable goals that we’re going to focus on so that by the end of the year, I have about 10 to 12 new habits that have made me feel better, and it never felt overwhelming.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

FM Fitness focuses on four key habits. Those include walking for at least 30 minutes a day, drinking 100 ounces of water every day, eating nutritious meals and working out for 30 minutes.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Those workouts can be done at gyms, fitness classes or at home. There are several things you can use around your home to have a great workout, according to Betik.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

You can use dumbbells or any weights you have along with water jugs, yard tools and household items.

Instead of focusing on a number goal in your fitness, Betik recommends focusing on progress photos.

“If you’re working out, you’re gaining muscle as you lose fat so your number is just fluctuating up and down,” Betik said. “It’ll slowly go on a downward slope, but it’s not just a straight downward slope.”

Weekly or monthly progress photos give more insight into how far you’ve come, according to Betik.

No matter where you’re starting or picking up on your health and fitness journey, Betik and Patek said loving yourself and giving yourself grace along the journey is important.

“Love yourself while you work on yourself,” Betik said. “Love yourself at every stage.”

FM Fitness is located at 5188 Straub Road in College Station.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.